Nikiski Man Arrested after Intentionally Ramming ATV

Alaska Native News Jun 11, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers report that a Nikiski man resorted to assaulting two individuals on an ATV with his vehicle on Monday evening after he accused them of speeding in the area.

On Monday, at approximately 7 pm troopers responded to a hit-and-run in the community of Nikiski. When they arrived they opened an investigation and found that 23-year-old Matthew Lay had gotten upset with the duo for speeding and went after them.

When he located the four-wheeler with the two aboard,m he rammed into the ATV with his vehicle. The intentional collision caused minor injuries to those aboard the ATV. Both individuals refused medical care.

Lay was contacted and placed under arrest on two counts of Assault III, Criminal Mischief, Reckless Driving, and Driving While License Suspended.

Lay was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.