No Bait in the Kasilof River June 21-July 31





(Soldotna) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is implementing the following sport fishing regulation restrictions for early-run king salmon in the Kasilof River drainage effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 21 through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024 from its mouth upstream to ADF&G markers at the outlet of Tustumena Lake only one unbaited, single-hook, artificial lure is allowed. Single hook means a fish hook with only one point. Additionally, from June 21 through June 30, the bag and possession limit for king salmon 20 inches or greater in length is two hatchery-produced fish. From July 1 through July 31, the bag and possession limit for king salmon 20 inches or greater in length is one hatchery-produced fish. Hatchery-produced king salmon are recognizable by a healed adipose fin-clip scar. Naturally-produced king salmon of any size may not be possessed or retained and are distinguishable by an intact adipose fin, a small fleshy fin on the back of the fish just ahead of the tail. Naturally-produced king salmon that are caught may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately.

ADF&G manages the Kasilof River king salmon sport fishery to achieve a SEG of 700–1,400 naturally-produced king salmon as monitored through a weir at as ADF&G facility located on Crooked Creek. From 2018–2023, restrictions were necessary to ensure the SEG for naturally-produced king salmon and the broodstock goal for increased hatchery king salmon stocking were achieved. In 2021 and 2023, the SEG and broodstock goals for naturally-produced king salmon were not met with less restrictive measures in place than historically utilized.

“These restrictions will improve the chances that we achieve an escapement within the current SEG and provide for collection of naturally-produced king salmon broodstock, while still providing opportunity for anglers targeting Kasilof River hatchery-produced king salmon returning to Crooked Creek. Additionally, the removal of bait will reduce the catch-and-release mortality of naturally-produced king salmon,” stated Area Management Biologist Phill Stacey.

For additional information, please contact Area Management Biologist Phill Stacey at (907) 260-2920 or (907) 267-2324.



