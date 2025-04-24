NOAA Fisheries Accepting Comments on Spatial Planning Study to Identify Draft Aquaculture Opportunity Area Options Within Alaska State Waters





A 30-day comment period is now open. We will also host two public listening sessions to gather input

NOAA Fisheries filed a Notice of Availability releasing the preliminary results of the marine spatial planning study. It includes the identification of draft Aquaculture Opportunity Area options within state waters of Southeast, Southcentral, and Southwest Alaska as part of the identification planning process.

This is a major step in NOAA’s effort to open the door for aquaculture development by working to identify Aquaculture Opportunity Areas as called for in the May 2020 Executive Order, “Promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth.”

Aquaculture Opportunity Areas are defined geographic areas evaluated through both spatial analysis and National Environmental Policy Act review processes. They may be environmentally, socially, and economically appropriate to support multiple commercial aquaculture operations.

The marine spatial planning study is the result of a collaborative effort between NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science, NOAA Fisheries, and the State of Alaska. On June 1, 2023, NOAA announced the beginning of the process to identify AOAs in Alaska state waters, in partnership with the State of Alaska.

In Alaska, the effort to identify AOAs is focused on state waters and only considers shellfish and seaweed farming. NOAA Fisheries will not consider finfish aquaculture during the identification of AOAs in Alaska because it is prohibited by state law.

Preliminary results of the spatial planning study and the draft AOA options are now available for public review and comment. During the 30-day comment period, we are seeking information regarding site conditions, feasibility, historic or current activities within or around the Alaska draft AOA options.

How to Submit Public Comments

Comments must be submitted by May 23, 2025. They can be submitted by one of the following methods:

Electronic Submission

Submit all electronic public comments via the federal e-rulemaking portal. Click on the “Comment” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments.

Mail

Submit written comments to:

Jon Kurland, Regional Administrator for Alaska Region NOAA Fisheries

Attn: Records Office

P.O. Box 21668

Juneau, AK 99802-1668

Virtual Listening Sessions

You can submit oral comments during a virtual listening session. The meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Please register in advance.

May 8, 2025 | 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Alaska Time

May 16, 2025 | 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Alaska Time

We will consider comments received prior to finalizing the results of the spatial planning study and the draft AOA options as part of the AOA identification process. We may, or may not, select AOAs within the draft AOA options. All of our actions will be guided by science, public participation, and a National Environmental Policy Act review.

More information on the Notice of Availability Alaska Draft AOA Options.

