Non-Compliant REDDI Driver Pepper-Sprayed after being Pinned by Trooper Vehicle

Alaska State troopers report that they peppersprayed a non-compliant REDDI driver after stopping him at the intersection of the Parks and Palmer/Wasilla Highway on Monday evening.

A report of a REDDI driver went in to AST at 7:45 pm on Monday evening alerting troopers of a green GMC pickup driving erratically on KGB Road. troopers responded and soon located the vehicle. They attempted a traffic stop but were ignored and the driver, l;ater identified as 33-year-old Matthew Nelson, turned onto the Parks Highway.

Troopers pinned Nelson’s vehicle when he stopped at the intersection light and ordered him from the vehicle. Again, he failed to comply and after 20 minutes of negotiations, a “short burst of OC” was deployed into the vehicle. Troopers were then able to remove Nelson from the vehicle.

Nelson was medically cleared after the incident and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on charges of Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Police Officer II, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.