Noorvik Man Arrested on Arson Charges in February 11th Residential Fire

Alaska Native News on Feb 14, 2020.

Kotzebue-based Alaska State Troopers revealed on Friday that they arrested a Noorvik man on multiple charges that includes arson after an investigation carried out by State Fire Marshals and AST into a February 11th fire in that community.

AST was notified of a residential fire in Noorvik at approximately 8:25 am on Tuesday and informed that the fire broke out at approximately 6 am. It was relayed to troopers that three individuals were able to escape the burning structure but the structure itself was a total loss.

One of the victims of the fire suffered severe burns that necessitated medevacing to Kotzebue then on to Anchorage.

The fire was deemed suspicious in nature, and so Fire Marshals and AST opened an investigation that resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Harry Nazuruk on charges of Arson, Assault I, and two counts of Assault IIi.