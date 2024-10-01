NORAD detects Russian aircraft operating in Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone





On Sept. 23, 2024, a U.S. Air Force F-16 operating under the direction of North American Aerospace Defense Command, was conducting a routine intercept of a Russian Tu-95 aircraft in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) when a Russian Su-35 aircraft conducted an unsafe maneuver directed at the F-16. (Department of Defense video)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on September 23, 2024.

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat.

An ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security.

NORAD employs a layered defense network of satellites, ground-based and airborne radars and fighter aircraft to track aircraft and inform appropriate actions. NORAD remains ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America.

