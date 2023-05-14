



Alaska State Troopers say that they received a call from a remote hunting camp north of Dillingham on Thursday morning reporting a North Carolina man had wandered away from the camp the previous night and had not returned.

The hunter’s guide, after searching for a considerable amount of time, would eventually locate the victim, identified as 53-year-old Marc Edward Jackson of Spruce Pine, North Carolina. When found, the hunter was suffering from severe hypothermia. The guide administered aid and contacted troopers.

In turn, the Alaska ZNational ZGuard was contacted and they initiated a response. As the guard was responding, the hunter lost consciousness and CPR was initiated by the guide.

Jackson was transported to the Dillingham hospital for treatment but would succumb and was declared deceased at the hospital.

The victim’s next of kin were notified and Jackson’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.



