North Pole Deaths Believed to be Homicide/Suicide

Alaska Native News Dec 20, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers is continuing to investigate the death of two persons discovered deceased inside their garage on Airline Drive in North Pole and believe that there are no other persons involved in the case.

According to AST, they received a report of two deceased persons, identified as 38-year-old Rona Hooker and 44-year-old Tana Miller, both North Pole residents, found in a garage in that community on Tuesday.

The investigation carried out by AST determined that Miller, who has been reportedly suicidal in recent months, killed Hooker at the residence before shooting himself. The case has been categorized as a homicide/suicide.







Next of kin has been notified for both individuals.

While they believe that no one else was involved in the case, AST is continuing to investigate the case.