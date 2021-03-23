North Pole Mail Carrier Indicted for Theft, Delay, Destruction of Mail







Fairbanks, Alaska – Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson announced that Melissa M. Lascurain, 40, of North Pole has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of Mail Theft and Delay or Destruction of Mail by a Postal Employee.

According to the indictment, between November and December 2019, Lascurain was employed as a contract delivery service mail carrier for the U.S Postal Service and allegedly stole approximately 37 letters that she was entrusted to deliver as a mail carrier. Additionally, the indictment further alleges that Lascurian destroyed, opened, delayed and failed to deliver postal cards, packages, bags, and mail intended for delivery on her assigned route.

If convicted, the defendant faces up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the charges in the indictment. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) conducted the investigation leading to the charges in this case. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan D. Tansey.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

