North Pole Man Caught with Three Pounds of Meth, .5 Pounds of Heroin

Alaska Native News May 27, 2019.

An announcement by U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder on Friday revealed that North Pole man 40-year-old Cecil John Zak has been indicted on charges of Possession and Attempted Possession with Intention to Distribute a Controlled Substance after an investigation that included a controlled delivery.

The investigation on Zak began on May 19th, when the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service intercepted and obtained a search warrant on two parcels originating from an entity reported to be Joe Wilcox of California addressed to Zak in Fairbanks.

The USPS discovered that the packages addressed to Zak contained nearly three pounds of methamphetamine and a half pound of heroin. A controlled delivery was conducted the next day on May 20th. The packages were delivered to the intended address and Zak was observed taking possession of the packages.







In the aftermath, Zak was arrested and transported to the Fairbanks-based trooper post. A search warrant for Zak’s residence would uncover “$3,000, several firearms, and drug trafficking paraphernalia including over five grams of methamphetamine, suspected ecstasy pills, money counter, digital scales, and suspected mephedrone,” the Department of Justice reported.

Zak faces a statutory minimum of 10 years in prison and as much as a life sentence if convicted on the charges.

Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks and North Pole Police Departments, along with DEA and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation that resulted in Zak’s arrest.