North Pole REDDI Driver Charged with Felony DUI

Alaska Native News on Dec 29, 2019.

On the morning of Christmas Eve, Alaska State Troopers were alerted of a REDDI driver driving erratically on Badger Road in North Pole and so responded to the area at 11:50 am.

When they arrived at the location of the report, they discovered an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch.

An investigation into the incident was opened and in short time troopers would locate the driver, identified as Jacob Dufford, age 28 in the woods near the vehicle.

Despite refusing to submit to a chemical test, Dufford was found to be intoxicated and so, was placed under arrest. A check would show that the current DUI was the third in 10 years and so he was charged with Felony DUI. He was also charged with refusal and a probation violation for a felony assault conviction in the Spring of this year.

Dufford was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.