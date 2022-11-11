North Pole Teen Suffers Fatality in Tuesday North Pole Structure Fire





Alaska State Troopers report that the cause of Tuesday’s fatal structural fire in North Pole was deemed accidental and caused by heat lamps near a chicken coop at the rear of the residence.

The North Pole Volunteer Fire Department received a call reporting the structure fire at 12: 55 pm on Tuesday and immediately responded to the scene. They found the two-story residential structure moderately ablaze. One crew worked to suppress the blaze while another made entry and swept the building for inhabitants. An unresponsive 19-year-old female was found on the second floor and was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical care.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jenna Inman, never recovered and was pronounced deceased at the facility. Her next of kin were notified of her passing.

The State medical Examiner’s office took possession of the remains for autopsy.



