North Pole Teen Suffers Fatality in Tuesday North Pole Structure Fire

By on Comments Off on North Pole Teen Suffers Fatality in Tuesday North Pole Structure Fire


North Star Volunteer Fire Department logo
North Star Volunteer Fire Department logo

Alaska State Troopers report that the cause of Tuesday’s fatal structural fire in North Pole was deemed accidental and caused by heat lamps near a chicken coop at the rear of the residence.

The North Pole Volunteer Fire Department received a call reporting the structure fire at 12: 55 pm on Tuesday and immediately responded to the scene. They found the two-story residential structure moderately ablaze. One crew worked to suppress the blaze while another made entry and swept the building for inhabitants. An unresponsive 19-year-old female was found on the second floor and was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical care.

The  victim, identified as 19-year-old Jenna Inman, never recovered and was pronounced deceased at the facility. Her next of kin were notified of her passing.

The State medical Examiner’s office took possession of the remains for autopsy.


  , , , ,

North Pole Teen Suffers Fatality in Tuesday North Pole Structure Fire added by on
View all posts by Alaska Native News →