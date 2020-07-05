Northern Lights Boulevard 30-day closure for creek culvert replacement project

WHAT: Full closure of Northern Lights Boulevard between Lake Otis Parkway and UAA Drive for 30 days will begin July 5 for a creek culvert replacement project. More information and project updates are available at the project website: bit.ly/NLB2020.
WHEN: Starting the evening of July 5, 2020, lasting 30 days.
WHERE: Northern Lights Boulevard between Lake Otis Parkway and UAA Drive.
Construction crews will be replacing a creek culvert that collapsed under the road in December 2019. In order to divert the creek during construction, both eastbound and westbound lanes of the road must be closed to traffic. Construction is scheduled to last for about ten weeks, including a 30-day full road closure. Intermittent lane closures may occur after the 30-day full road closure.
All road users are encouraged to follow posted detours. Anyone with questions about this project can contact the Project Management & Engineering Department at 343-8135, or email Project Administrator Brooke Blessing at brooke.blessing@anchorageak.gov.