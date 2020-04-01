Northway Man Commits Suicide During Tok Stand-Off with SERT

Alaska Native News on Apr 1, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers divulged that a Northway man committed suicide during a stand-off with the Fairbanks Northern SERT on Monday afternoon.

According to the report, Tok-based troopers attempted to contact Northway man 37-year-old Timothy Thomas in that community at 4:28 pm on Monday. Thomas, who was a suspect in a felony DV assault involving a rifle, had originally agreed to meet with the troopers but once troopers responded to an address, Thomas refused to come out of the dwelling.

Troopers attempted to gain entry at which time Thomas brandished a rifle and pointed it at the officers. AST retreated, and once at a safe location, called for backup. “The Fairbanks Northern Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activated. SERT arrived on scene around 2100 hours and set a perimeter,” troopers reported.

As SERT was waiting at the scene, a single shot was heard. Later, Thomas would be found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the residence.

The investigation into the incident is continuing. No other injuries were reported at the scene.





