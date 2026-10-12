Notice of Public Hearing — Meeting on the Proposed Issuance of Private Nonprofit Hatchery Permit for Bering Sea Fisheries Research Foundation’s Proposed Saint Paul Hatchery











The Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is holding a public meeting (in accordance with Alaska Statutes 16.12.010–16.12.110) for the purpose of taking public comment on the issuance of a private nonprofit hatchery permit to Bering Sea Fisheries Research Foundation for operation of the Saint Paul Hatchery (SPH) in Saint Paul, Alaska for Bristol Bay red king crab fishery enhancement.

The hearing will be held at the K’enakatnu 6 Board Room, Dena’ina Convention Center at 600 West 7th Ave, Anchorage Alaska, on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The hearing will start at 5:00 PM and end at 7:00 PM or earlier, if adjourned.

Register and join virtually at this link: https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/489263fd-f26e-4643-b5c0-bdeb157d7903@20030bf6-7ad9-42f7-9273-59ea83fcfa38?source=copyLinkLegacyShareEventDialog.

Helpful tip, your request is being processed when you receive an email that says, “Registration request received.” If you do not receive an email, register again!

The SPH permit application, draft basic management plan, the public hearing agenda, and other relevant meeting documents will be posted as they become available, at the following link:

https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=hatcheries.hatchery

Written comments are encouraged, should be submitted to dfg.dcf.hatcheries@alaska.gov or mailed to Lorna Wilson PNP Coordinator, ADF&G Division of Commercial Fisheries, P.O. Box 115526, Juneau, AK 99811. Written comments will be accepted through November 13, 2026.

This meeting will be recorded.

If you need special accommodation to participate, please contact Lorna Wilson at dfg.dcf.hatcheries@alaska.gov or (907) 465-6152 no later than October 22, 2026 to make necessary arrangements.