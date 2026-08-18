Little Susitna & Susitna River Drainages No Retention of Coho Salmon

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The Little Susitna coho salmon sustainable escapement goal (SEG) is 9,200–17,700 fish. As of August 17, 1,385 coho salmon have passed the weir with a projected escapement of 2,104 fish. Given the poor performance of coho salmon escapement in the Susitna River drainage in the past 4 years, below average returns to the Little Susitna River, and poor indicators of abundance this year, this action is warranted to conserve coho salmon. The department will continue to monitor coho salmon run strength in Upper Cook Inlet and if run strength improves to a level that can support harvest, restrictions on the sport fishery may be rescinded.

For additional information, please contact Area Management Biologist Samantha Oslund in Palmer at (907) 746-6300.