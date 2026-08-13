Eklutna Tailrace Youth-Only Coho Salmon Fishery Saturday











(Palmer) – The 2026 Eklutna Tailrace Coho Salmon Youth-Only Fishery will take place from

6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The Eklutna Tailrace Youth-Only Fishery allows anglers 15 years and younger to fish from the confluence with the Knik River upstream to the pedestrian bridge. The Eklutna Tailrace is located at mile 3.5 on the Old Glenn Highway. The section dedicated to the Youth-Only fishery is closed to anglers 16 years and older, including catch-and-release fishing, but the remainder of the Tailrace will be open to fishing for anglers of all ages. Use caution when fishing from shore and pay close attention to young anglers. Consider having your youth angler wear a personal flotation device while near the water.

“Eklutna is a great atmosphere to teach kids how to fish and watch them in action. Fishing has been good in the early morning; eggs or shrimp under a bobber are most effective,” stated Assistant Area Management Biologist Oliver Querin.

Remember, youth anglers do not need a sport fishing license. Anglers are allowed to use bait and multiple hooks, meaning no more than two single hooks or two treble hooks per line. While adults may assist youth anglers with baiting a hook, casting, and landing a fish, youth anglers need to set the hook themselves. The bag and possession limit is three coho salmon per day.

For additional information, please review page 35 of the 2026 Southcentral Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary booklet or contact the ADF&G Palmer office at (907) 746-6300.