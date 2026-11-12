This Day in Alaska History-November 12th, 1910











Thirteen years after the steamship Portland sailed into Seattle, laden With two tons of gold and sparking the gold rush in Alaska on July 17th 1897, the vessel would once again make the headlines.

On November 12th 1910 The 192 foot vessel struck a submerged rock in Katalla Bay near the mouth of the Katalla River, about 48 miles southeast of Cordova. The captain would move the vessel and ground it upon a nearby sandbar in order to keep it from thoroughly sinking.

Everyone aboard survived the historical mishap, but the vessel would not. The ship would slowly be swallowed up in the mud.

The remains of the wreck would later be exposed by land uplift and erosion following the 1964 Alaska earthquake.