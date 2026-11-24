



It was on November 24th 1911 that Nome agitated to secure an appropriation from Congress to appropriate monies for a harbor in Nome.

The short shipping season into Nome prompted Nome to look for funding to build the port. By late November of every year, the shipping season would begin to typically wind down because of early winter ice, and the traffic would become very difficult.

This would be the very beginnings of the harbor there today, which is vessel-friendly and extends the freight season.