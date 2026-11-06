This Day in Alaska History-November 6th, 1907











In an example of migrant labor disputes in Alaska, on November 6th, 1907, 23 Alaskans as well as 23 Mexican laborers who had been brought to Alaska for railroad work, were arrested in Seattle as they returned from working on the railroad, laying track in treacherous terrain where they had faced severe weather, isolation, and exploitation.

The arrests highlighted early labor tensions and frictions that involved Mexicans and other minorities in the early years in the district.

Another example was the Mexican expulsions of laborers in Wrangle in 1915.

The 23 Mexicans were charged with failing to register as they disembarked the steamship.