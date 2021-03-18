Nunapitchuk Shooter/Escapee Charged with Attempted Murder and is in Custody







Alaska State Troopers report that the prisoner who shot a Nunapitchuk Village Police Officer on Tuesday afternoon is in custody and has been charged with a multitude of counts that include Attempted Murder I, Assault I, Assault II, Assault III, Escape I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon V.

37-year-old Daris Larson is reported to have shot the VPO in Nunapitchuk as he was being processed, then escaped the Nunapitchuk Public Safety building.

Alaska State Troopers responded to the village and began an active search of the village, as the search was underway, all residents were asked to stay indoors. SERT was also activated and traveled to the location.

The VPO was medevaced to Bethel for treatment of his injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation would reveal that Larson had fled the village on a snowmachine headed for Bethel. Southern SERT responded to Bethel and with troopers and Bethel Police, were able to locate and take Larson into custody at 8 pm.

Larson has been remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Facility on the charges.





