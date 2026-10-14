This Day in Alaska History-October 14th, 1915

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He would use that vessel to transport goods to Alaska first, then, after the Gold Rush began, prospectors and the goods they needed.

He made his home in Valdez and married there in the first wedding in the community. He moved from Valdez to Cordova in 1908 and was elected mayor in 1911. His wife died in Seattle in 1910.

Lathrop mined and drilled for a time before turning a clothing store into a movie theatre. He would go on to build another movie theatre in Seward and announced its opening on October 14th, 1915.

In later years, Lathrop would continue his building of his movie theatre chain in Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Valdez.

Lathrop produced Alaska’s first feature-length movie shot entirely in the territory, The Chechahcos, in 1924 then moved to Fairbanks in 1929 and purchased the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner in 1937.