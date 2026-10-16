This Day in Alaska History-October 16th, 1917

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It was announced on October 1917 by Skagway’s Daily Alaskan that kindergartens would soon be appearing in rural areas throughout Alaska. This was the result of the 1917 Uniform School Act.

While at the time education focused on white and mixed-race children in urbasn areas, the federal government would now include native children in smaller communities.

The Department of Education would authorize kindergartens to be established in Klawok and Mwtlakatla.

The newspaper stated that more schools would be established throughout rural Alaska very soon.