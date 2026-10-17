Related Content Ancient ‘cheetah’ adapted to a fish-based diet to survive Q&A: The Arctic melt season is a week longer now than it was in the 1980s, shows new UW research on sea ice trends ‘Outrageous’: Pentagon Secretly Working to Divert Billions From National Institutes of Health October 17th, 1989 added by VOA on Oct 17, 2026View all posts by VOA → Related Posts:Fuzzy Memories of Great Alaska Cold SnapAlaska Statewide Climate Summary October 2013Coast Guard, Juneau School District Representatives…Redoubt’s Big Impact 30 Years AgoChapter Nineteen | The CatalystJanuary 2012 Alaska Weather SummaryHow Native American Tribal Papers Are Forging a Path…This Day in Alaska History-December 14th, 1989