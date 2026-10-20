This Day in Alaska History-October 20th, 1897

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The fort was established to maintain order during the gold rush and would remain in service from 1897 until 1925.

Used extensively for trans shipment of goods up the Yukon River during the gold rush years, the fort would later become the endpoint for the Army’s communications cable.

The fort was very important for providing year-round service to all the areas in the interior via the river. But the fort’s importance was greatly diminished after the completion of the Alaska Railroad.

After its closure, all of the military burials that had taken place at St. Michael’s were relocated and reburied in the Sitka National Cemetery in 1929.