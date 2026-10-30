This Day in Alaska History-October 30th, 1908











On October 30th, 1908, the city of Haines had its first efforts to incorporate denied by District Judge Royal Arch Gunnison.

According to the judge, despite the people of Haines having the right of self-government, his reason for denial of the petition of incorporation as a city was that the population threshold of 300 persons had not been met.

He had determined that Haines had included Indians in the count and that Indians were not technically inhabitants; he said he was assured that Haines would continue to grow and soon would have the 300 white residents needed.