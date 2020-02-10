Off-Duty Anchorage Police Officer Recruit Arrested in Burglary/Assault Incident in Wasilla Saturday

Alaska Native News on Feb 10, 2020.

An off-duty officer recruit with the Anchorage Police Department was arrested by Alaska State Troopers in a Burglary/Assault response in Wasilla early Saturday night, troopers and APD revealed.

When troopers responded to a physical Disturbance call on Beaver Avenue in Wasilla and opened an investigation, they found that an off-duty police officer recruit had forced his way into a family member’s home and assaulted a non-family member. His attack caused minor injuries to the victim.

As a result of their initial investigation, troopers arrested 23-year-old Jordon Serafin on charges of Burglary I, Assault IV, and Criminal Trespass. He was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer on the charges.







Serafin, who has yet to complete his field training with Anchorage Police, became an officer recruit in 2019. At the time of his arrest, he was off-duty. He was placed on administrative leave without pay while APD conducts an internal investigation.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable for anyone in our community, and especially cannot be tolerated when it is a law enforcement officer,” said APD Chief Justin Doll in a statement. “APD is committed to keeping the community informed in order to maintain the trust that is essential to our mission.”