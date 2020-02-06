Office of Special Prosecutions Investigate Wednesday Officer-Involved Shots-Fired Incident at Northway Mall

Alaska Native News on Feb 6, 2020.

The Anchorage Police Department has revealed that the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions is reviewing the justified use of force in an officer-involved shot fired incident that occurred at the Northway Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

APD reports that patrol officers responded to the mall in northeast Anchorage at 3:58 pm on Wednesday after receiving a call from security officers at the Carrs store at the Northway Mall reported a disturbance that involved a firearm. Security told police that an altercation had broken out where the suspect, whose identity was not released, produced a firearm then fled on foot.

When officers arrived, they observed an individual matching the suspect’s description running eastbound towards the trampoline park. He was confronted and during the confrontation, one officer discharged his weapon. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered from the scene and found to be stolen.

As per policy, the incident will be reviewed by OSP and once completed, APD Internal Affairs will review that officer’s action to determine if there was any violation on the officer’s part. The officer’s identity will be released after 72 hours has expired. Until then, he has been placed on mandatory administrative leave.







The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the department for questioning. No information on charges against the suspect have been divulged.

APD is asking anyone who witnessed the incident, but have not yet spoken to police, to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).

A press release by Chief Doll on the incident can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/APDInfo/.