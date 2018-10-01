Officer Involved Shooting-Lazelle Road

- Home
The State of Alaska Office of Special Prosecution (OSP) has completed its review of the officer-involved shooting of Cody Eyre that occurred on December 24, 2017. We have included the Letter of Declination that gives specific details of the event.
Please be advised that the Letter of Declination contains graphic information and language.
OSP’s letter describes how Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Police Officers (the officers) negotiated with Eyre and repeatedly asked him to stop and put down his gun. As the officers followed him from Farmers Loop and down the Steese Highway, Eyre was close to entering the Shannon Park residential area. The threat to the public and the officers’ safety increased as Eyre’s behavior became more erratic. Eyre then yelled specific, explicit threats and pointed his gun at the officers. At that time, the officers discharged their weapons at Eyre. Once the threat from Eyre was over, the officers immediately began life-saving measures until EMS arrived.
The determination was made by OSP that Alaska State Troopers Elondre Johnson, Christine Joslin, James Thomas and Fairbanks Police Officers Tyler Larimer and Richard Sweet were legally justified in their use of deadly force against Cody Eyre.
The use of deadly force is a traumatic event and has impacted all of those involved. Law enforcement officers have a duty to protect the public and the right to protect themselves.
We understand the impact of this event and the loss the friends and family of Cody Eyre have experienced. Incidents like this are difficult and we appreciate the public’s patience throughout the investigative and review process.
A full media press briefing to include body camera video has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 10, 2018.