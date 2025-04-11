‘Outrageous Abuse of Power’: Trump Weaponizes Social Security for Deportation Spree





“Though Trump claimed he wouldn’t cut benefits, he essentially is by diverting dedicated monies from their intended purpose of paying Social Security benefits to the immoral purpose of maliciously ruining lives.”



The Trump administration this week reportedly classified thousands of immigrants living in the United States as dead in a Social Security database in an effort to force them out of the country, a scheme that was met with furious uproar from advocates and lawmakers.

By entering the names and Social Security numbers of roughly 6,000 immigrants into Social Security’s “death master file,” the administration has revoked their ability to legally work in the U.S. and receive benefits in a bid to get them to “self-deport,” several news outlets reported Thursday.

“This is an outrageous abuse of power,” Nancy Altman, president of the advocacy group Social Security Works, said in a statement. “It will not only create extreme hardship, but kill people. Imagine, in one Trump administration keystroke, losing your income, your health insurance, access to your bank account, your credit cards, your home, and more.”

“If they get away with this, it would be no surprise if they then move on to marking their perceived enemies as dead—citizens and non-citizens alike,” Altman added. “This is a total misuse of the dedicated revenue that workers contribute to Social Security, with every paycheck. Though Trump claimed he wouldn’t cut benefits, he essentially is by diverting dedicated monies from their intended purpose of paying Social Security benefits to the immoral purpose of maliciously ruining lives.”

“The Trump administration’s weaponization of Social Security is shocking and unconscionable, and we expect House Republicans will remain silent.”

The Washington Postreported that the classification of thousands of immigrants as “dead” came at the request of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who—in tandem with other administration officials—is trampling basic rights as she moves to carry out Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, called the Trump administration’s scheme “utterly unprecedented” and warned that it “has the potential to cause immense problems for people.”

“And it’s also one with a HUGE potential for error,” he wrote on social media. “If the data isn’t perfect, people here legally might be effectively declared dead.”

According to the Post, “among the people being targeted are immigrants who have bona fide Social Security numbers but have lost their legal status in the U.S., such as those who entered under one of the Biden administration’s temporary work programs that have since ended.”

“The immigrants’ names were placed in the database following two memorandums of agreement signed Monday by Noem and Leland Dudek, the acting Social Security commissioner,” the Post reported. “The memos authorize Social Security to place the immigrants in the death file for national security reasons and under the Social Security Act.”

The New York Timesreported that the “initial names” added to Social Security’s death file “are convicted criminals and ‘suspected terrorists,'” according to internal administration documents, “but officials said the effort could broaden to include others in the country without authorization.”

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates that undocumented immigrants paid roughly $26 billion in Social Security taxes in 2022.

Dudek, who has presided over a large-scale assault on the Social Security Administration (SSA) since Trump installed him to lead the agency in February, wrote in an email to staff that the “financial lives” of the immigrants added to the death file would be “terminated,” according to the Times. SSA is also reportedly sharing sensitive personal information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Dudek recently faced calls to resign after internal emails revealed that SSA terminated contracts with the state of Maine in what one Democratic lawmaker called “direct retaliation for statements made by Maine Governor Janet Mills that upset President Donald Trump.”

The acting SSA leader’s plans for the agency, including mass staffing cuts and field office closures that advocates say amount to benefit cuts, have drawn widespread outrage. The Timesreported earlier this week that “thousands of worried and frustrated recipients have thronged local field offices, asking why the phone lines are jammed, whether their local offices will be closed by Elon Musk’s team of software engineers and technology executives, and whether they will lose their benefits.”

“Waves of buyouts and early retirements have hobbled the staff at many local offices,” the newspaper added, “and recipients say it has become harder to use the agency’s website and phone systems, or even be seen in person.”

Reps. John Larson (D-Conn.) and Richard Neal (D-Mass.) issued a joint statement Thursday condemning the Trump administration’s latest weaponization of SSA as “digital murder” that “will make life exponentially harder for these victims, who could be effectively forced out of this country if their Social Security numbers are terminated.”

“If they cancel the Social Security number of one person, where do they stop?” the lawmakers asked. “The Trump administration’s weaponization of Social Security is shocking and unconscionable, and we expect House Republicans will remain silent. If you care about Social Security, you need to raise your voice because, despite what he says, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are the biggest threat to people and their earned benefits.”