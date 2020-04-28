One Arrested for Arson for Vehicle Fire at Anchorage’s Auto Mart

Alaska Native News on Apr 28, 2020.

After citizens began calling in a vehicle fire at the Auto Mart at 3601 Spenard Road, APD officers responded to conduct an investigation and made contact with one person of interest on Monday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that the Anchorage Fire Department was already at the location and actively extinguishing the blaze that enveloped a white 2006 Nissan Pickup. One of the patrol officers that responded to the scene saw 26-year-old Matthew Brown walking near a business across the street. The officer recognized Brown from previous interactions and so made contact and interviewed him. After the interview and with no further reason to detain him, the officer released Brown.

As the investigation continued, surveillance footage was viewed, That footage captured imagery showing Brown starting the fire. A search of the area was initiated in the surrounding area which soon turned up Brown at a nearby restaurant on the 3200-block of Spenard Raod.

Brown was once again taken into custody, and once again questioned. Brown was subsequently remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Center on charges of Arson III.





