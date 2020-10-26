One Arrested after 6th Avenue Shots-Fired Incident Sunday

Alaska Native News on Oct 26, 2020.

An Impaired Driving Enforcement officer on patrol on the 900-block of 6th Avenue, at 2:57 am on Sunday morning heard shots-fired then immediately observed a vehicle leaving the area and initiated a traffic stop APD reported.

The officer pulled over the SUV described as a gray Dodge at 9th and G Street and made contact with the driver, 27-year-old Darrius Stewart. When they did so, they smelled alcohol coming from Stewart and also saw a rifle in plain view in the vehicle’s back seat. They also observed bullet holes in the vehicle. APD took Stewart into custody without incident and transported him to the department for questioning.







The investigation would determine that Stewart got into an altercation in the parking lot and Stewart discharged the rifle into the air multiple times and at least one vehicle was hit.

There were no injuries reported.

As a result, Stewart was charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons IV for possessing a firearm while intoxicated and Reckless Endangerment.