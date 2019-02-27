Six People Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Investigations

At 10:38 AM on February 22, 2019, a vehicle owner called Police Dispatch to report that her 2005 white Ford Escape had just been stolen from the Carrs Aurora Village parking lot at 1650 W Northern Lights Boulevard. The complainant stated she had just parked the car, and was walking towards the store when she realized she didn’t have the car keys with her. Assuming she had either dropped the keys or inadvertently left them in the vehicle, she turned around and started walking back towards the Ford when she saw it being driven away.
A few moments later an APD Lieutenant saw the vehicle being driven southbound on Minnesota at Spenard. The Lieutenant followed the vehicle until backup units arrived in the area. Two officers blocked the Ford in with their patrol cars at the intersection of Wilson and Tudor. The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Kyle L. Plouvier, exited the stolen Escape and ran on foot. Officers gave chase; they caught Plouvier in the backyard of a home on the 4200-block of Harrison Street.
After being transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives, Plouvier was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, and Resisting.
At 11:02 PM on February 22, 2019, a 2019 white Kia Soul was reported as stolen to APD. The unoccupied vehicle was running with the keys inside when it was stolen from outside a residence on the 200-block of Kester Circle.
At 12:43 AM on February 23rd the stolen vehicle was driven past two officers near 14th Avenue and Fairbanks Street. The officers followed the vehicle into the parking lot of Carrs on Gambell Street. The driver, 35-year-old Diomeris A. Jesus, got out after parking the Kia and began to walk away. The officers gave Jesus several commands to stop which he ignored. Suspecting that Jesus was about to run, the officers ran up to him and put him in handcuffs.
After being transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives, Jesus was jailed and charged with Vehicle Theft I and Theft II.
At 9:03 AM on February 21, 2019, a white 1999 Chevy pickup was reported as stolen to APD. The vehicle was parked in the street in front of a residence on the 1700-block of Talkeetna Street when it was taken. There was a spare key in the vehicle.
At 9:12 AM on February 23rd, a day shift patrol officer was passed in traffic by a Chevy pickup with no front plate. The two male occupants leaned back in an attempt to not be seen by the officer. In the process of getting turned around, the officer briefly lost sight of the truck. The officer re-located the truck at the intersection of Mountain View Drive and 5th Avenue. While waiting for the light to cycle, the officer again lost visual of the suspects. The officer found the vehicle stuck in a snowbank in front of a trailer in the Penland Parkway Trailer Park.
Both the driver and passenger opened their vehicle doors. The officer gave commands for both to stay in the vehicle. While the driver eventually complied, the passenger began walking away but was quickly taken into custody by backup officers.
The driver, 18-year-old Apana Naha, and the passenger were transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. A computer check revealed the pickup had been reported as stolen two days prior.
Naha was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Vehicle Theft I and Theft II. The passenger has not been charged at this time; this case is still pending.
At 5:42 PM on February 23, 2019, a 2008 gold BMW was stolen from Chevron at 832 E 6th Avenue. The driver stated he had purchased gas, and left the vehicle running with the keys inside while he went inside to pay. When the driver walked back outside, he saw the vehicle being driven away.
Approximately 90 minutes later, at 7:10 PM, an officer saw the vehicle just west of the Penland Drive and Bragaw intersection; a male was sleeping in the driver’s seat. Three patrol vehicles blocked the BMW in. The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Richard E. Hickman, was woken up and called out of the vehicle. He was taken into custody without further incident.
After being transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives, Hickman was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, and Violation of Conditions of Release.
At 1:26 PM on February 24, 2019, a dark blue 2017 Toyota Corolla was reported as stolen to police. The unoccupied vehicle was unlocked and running with the keys inside when it was taken from the 200-block of McCarrey Street.
At 1:44 PM Officers responded to the 3100-block of Commercial Drive. A citizen had called APD Dispatch and reported there was someone trying to break into a building. Upon arrival, officers saw the stolen Toyota parked outside the building. Footprints in the snow led from the car and up the staircase to a door that had been forced open. The prints then led to another side of the building where a second door had been forced open. When the male suspect exited the building, he was taken into custody without incident.
After being transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives, 20-year-old Joseph T. Peseti was jailed on the charges of Criminal Trespass I, Theft II, Vehicle Theft I, Violate Conditions of Release, and Criminal Mischief IV.
At 12:28 PM on January 31, 2019, a 2015 tan Ford Focus was reported as stolen to APD. The vehicle was parked overnight on the 9200-block of Blackberry Street when it was taken.
At 8:06 AM on February 24th a dayshift officer conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus at Mountain View Drive and N Park Street for not having a front license plate displayed. A computer check revealed the vehicle had been reported as stolen a few weeks before. Both the driver and passenger were transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives.
After obtaining permission from the owner, the vehicle was searched. A gun and ammunition were found inside. The gun had been reported as stolen on January 30, 2019. It had been taken in a residential burglary on the 200-block of Bree Avenue.
The driver, 18-year-old Everett C. McCormick, was jailed and charged with Vehicle Theft I, two counts of Theft II, Criminal Trespass II, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon V. He was additionally cited for Driving Without Proof of Insurance and Driving While License Suspended.
The passenger was released without being charged.