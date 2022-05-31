One Dead and Three Injured in Monday Evening Head On Crash North of Seward





Three people suffered injuries and one person was killed in a head-on collision at mile 7.2 of the Seward Highway on Monday evening, according to a trooper report.

Troopers, the Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and the Seward Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the crash site at 5:35 pm on Monday to find that a 2007 Jeep northbound on the highway had crossed the centerline and crashed headlong into a 2007 Dodge Dakota just north of Seward.

44-year-old Ophelia Yang, of Anchorage, a front-seat passenger in the Dakota, was declared deceased at the scene. The driver and a backseat passenger in that vehicle were extricated by good samaritans.

The driver, and sole occupant of the Jeep was also injured. That driver and the two victims in the Dakota, were life-flighted to Anchorage.

Troopers report that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.





