One Dead and Three Injured in Tuesday Seward Highway Head-On Collision

Alaska Native News on Dec 9, 2020.







Alaska State Troopers report that one is dead and three were injured and transported to Anchorage hospitals after a fatal collision of two cargo/box trucks on the Seward Highway on Tuesday morning.

Seward-based troopers, Cooper Landing EMS, and Girdwood EMS responded to mile 62 of the Seward Highway after the Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center received multiple calls from the emergency call box located at Silvertip DOT at approximately 9:30 am on Tuesday.

When troopers arrived, they initiated an investigation that found that a northbound box truck began “fishtailing” as it was traveling on the highway. As it did so, it crossed into all lanes of travel and collided head-on with another box truck driven by 34-year-old Ifomaava Tagalu that was traveling southbound.

Tagalu did not survive the collision and his two passengers suffered injuries. They, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, were transported to Anchorage for treatment of their injuries.

Tagalu’s next-of-kin were notified of his death.





