One Dead and Three Injured in Wasilla Motorcycle/Jeep Collision

Alaska Native News Aug 15, 2018.

A Wasilla woman suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle/vehicle collision at approximately mile seven of KGB Road on Tuesday morning, troopers have reported.

Troopers were notified of a fatal accident involving a Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2010 Jeep at 11:18 am on Tuesday morning and responded to the scene at Commodore Road and KGB.

When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Jayme Donoho of Wasilla, the passenger on the motorcycle, deceased at the scene and the driver of the motorcycle, 35-year-old Brandon Haxton suffering serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that Haxton and Donoho were heading outbound on KGB when the Jeep, driven by 52-year-old Sepasetiano Laumatia, pulled out in front of the bike from Commodore Road. The motorcycle impacted the Jeep on the driver’s side front quarter panel and were thrown from the bike.







Haxton was medevaced from the scene. The Jeep driver and his passenger were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Donoho’s next of kin were notified of his death.

The investigation into the collision is on-going.