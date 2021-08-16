One Dead, Seven Injured in Saturday Parks Highway Three Vehicle Collision







Alaska State Troopers report that a three-vehicle collision on the Parks Highway near Willow resulted in seven injuries and one fatality on Saturday evening.

Troopers responded to the accident location on Ship Creek Bridge at mile 88 of the Parks Highway at 6:07 pm and opened an investigation. That investigation revealed that a red 2010 Dodge Ram with five occupants was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to make a left hand turn and a red 2012 Ford Fusion was stopped behind it. A white 1986 Toyota Four-Runner was also traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and as it was crossing the bridge impacted the Fusion knocking it into the Dodge Ram in front of it.

EMS also responded to the scene and transported seven occupants to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. One occupant of the Ford Fusion, identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Harding, of North Pole was declared deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed for five hours as the investigation at the scene was carried out.

Harding’s next of kin were notified of his death.





