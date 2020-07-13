One Dead, Three Injured in Sunday Kuskokwim River Boating Collision

Alaska Native News on Jul 13, 2020.

It was reported by troopers on Monday morning that on Sunday afternoon a boater on his way to Bethel on the Kuskokwim River came upon two boats that had been involved in a wreck.

According to AST, in one boat was found a deceased adult victim as well as a child who had suffered life-threatening injuries. Found in the wreckage of the other boat was two victims who suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

All of the injured victims were transported for treatment of their injuries.

Troopers released the deceased victim’s name as David Berlin of Bethel. His next of kin have been notified.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

No further information on the condition of the survivors is currently available.





