One Dead, Two Wounded in Early Morning Spenard Shooting Incident





Anchorage Midshift officers responded to the 3400-block of Greenland Drive off of Spenard in west Anchorage after being alerted to a shots-fired incident at an address there at 3:49 am on Saturday morning.

When they responded to the scene they discovered two victims of gunshots. Officers would find the first victim dead from gunshot wounds to the upper body. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Next found was another victim suffering life-threatening wounds to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

A third victim in the incident suffered gunshot wounds to the lower body and transported himself to the hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The Crime Scene Unit responded to the residence and processed the scene.

Leads are being followed up but there have been no arrests as yet. Detectives are investigating any relationship between the victims and are also seeking motives for the incident. “Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and not random,” according to APD.

Investigators are asking that anyone with any information or surveillance footage of the area, and as yet have not spoken to investigators to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or (907)786-8900 (option #0).