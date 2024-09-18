One Dies in East Tudor Road Crash Involving Bus





Anchorage police are investigating a crash fatality after a crash on Sunday afternoon. According to their investigation, a school bus was traveling eastbound on East Tudor Road just before Laurel St when it rear-ended a green Chevy Silverado pickup. That pickup then rear-ended a red Chevy Silverado pickup that then rear-ended a silver Nissan SUV according to the report.

The driver of the green Silverado pickup was transported to the hospital by the Anchorage Fire Department medics but unfortunately, he did not survive and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

According to the report, there was one child aboard the bus at the time of the crash. That child “did not require any medical attention and was picked up at the scene by a parent,” according to Anchorage police.

The Major Collision Investigations Unit (MCIU) Responded to the scene and processed the site. During that time the eastbound lanes Tudor Road between Lake Otis Parkway and Folker Street were closed down.

APD says the name of the deceased driver will be released after next of kin notifications.



