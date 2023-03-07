Car Thief Arrested after Chase with Collisions on 6th Avenue





The Anchorage Police Department reported on Monday that they had been notified at 10:44 PM on Friday that an Alaska state trooper had attempted to pull over a stolen GMC Yukon in Eagle River when a second vehicle, a red 2006 Chevy pickup pulled alongside and the occupant produced a handgun and pointed it at the pursuing officer.

After that initial incident, the drivers of both stolen vehicles sped away from the scene on the Glenn Highway and headed towards Anchorage. Troopers provided Anchorage police with descriptions of both vehicles.

The following day an Anchorage patrol officer spotted the red Chevy at a business on commercial Drive. The officer worked to get turned around in the traffic but in the meanwhile, the Chevy drove away from the area.

A short time later the Chevy was reacquired in the heavy traffic as it drove southbound on Gambell Street. While the pursuing officers did not activate their emergency lights or sirens, the driver noticed the patrol cars and turned eastbound on Sixth Avenue. When he did so, the driver collided with a 2014 blue Chevy sedan that had been traveling eastbound on Sixth Avenue. After striking the Chevy, the suspect ran into an unoccupied blue BMW that was parked on the corner of the intersection.

The Chevy that was hit in the initial impact was pushed into a 2014 silver Subaru SUV that was also traveling on Sixth Avenue. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Following the crash, the suspect identified as 28-year-old Nicholas J Newberry fled the scene on foot.

Additional officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. A short time later one of those officers observed Newberry near Juneau Street and E. 5th Ave. he was immediately taken into custody without incident and taken to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning. During questioning it was determined that Newberry had been driving the red Chevy in Eagle River and determined to be the one who had pointed the weapon at the trooper. When the interview was concluded Newberry was remanded to the Anchorage jail.

According to the report Newberry had two outstanding felony warrants and was additionally charged with Vehicle Theft I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, Assault III – Fear Assault with a Weapon, and Hindering Prosecution I.

Anchorage police report that as of Monday they have not located the stolen Yukon or its driver.



