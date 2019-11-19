One Dies in Fatal Parks Highway Head-On Collision

Alaska State Troopers revealed a fatal accident that occurred on Parks Highway at approximately 8 pm on Sunday night in adverse weather conditions.

According to their report, the driver of a sedan was pronounced dead on the scene following a collision with a tractor-trailer at mile 95 of the highway.

The investigation found that the driver of the sedan was driving southbound in the wrong lane of travel in heavy snowfall and icy conditions when he collided head-on with the tractor-trailer that was traveling northbound.

When medics arrived on the scene, they declared the sedan driver deceased. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured in the incident.

Troopers are working to notify the next of kin in the fatality.