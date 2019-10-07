One Dies in Snowy Elliot Highway Head-On Collision

AST say that fresh snow on the roadway was a factor in the fatal collision involving vehicles working on a highway construction project on the Elliot Highway on Saturday afternoon.

According to troopers, they responded to a serious accident at mile six of the Elliot Highway north of Fairbanks to find one driver dead in the head-on collision that occurred there.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2009 Dodge Ram 2500 was climbing uphill on the roadway covered with fresh snow when he began fishtailing on the slippery incline.

As a result, the driver ended up in the oncoming lane as a a 1975 Peterbilt dump truck was descending the incline. The two vehicles collided head-on and ended up in the northbound ditch.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene. AST as yet has not revealed his identity.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.