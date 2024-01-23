One Fatality in Parks Highway Pickup/Semi Head-On Collision





At approximately 1:19 pm on Saturday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers were notified of a serious two-vehicle collision on the Parks Highway and they responded to the scene along with Wildlife Troopers and Fire/EMS.

When they arrived at the scene at mile 183 of the highway they found both vehicles engulfed in flames and one driver deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation found that the pickup of the deceased swerved into the opposite lane of travel and crashed headlong into a semi-truck. THe driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was medevaced from the scene.

The highway was closed down for over five hours as the fires were extinguished, the wreckage was cleared and the scene documented.

The remains of the pickup driver were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and positive identification.



