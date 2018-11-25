One in Custody after Saturday Shooting Incident Outside Gambell/East 12th Carrs

Alaska Native News Nov 25, 2018.

Police in Anchorage reports that the suspect responsible for shooting and wounding another at the intersection of East 12th Avenue and Gambell Street outside Carrs on Saturday evening has been taken into custody.

Police responded to that intersection at 5:31 pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting to find that all three, the two victims and the suspect, still at the scene. Police would discover one man suffering from gunshot injury to the torso and another suffering from a laceration to the head. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.







The preliminary investigation at the scene would reveal that the suspect, now identified as 41-year-old Fue Yang, had gotten into an altercation with one of the victims outside of the store.

The second victim attempted to break up the fight and the gunman pulled a firearm and shot that person in the torso. The specifics of how the first victim incurred the laceration to his head were not divulged.

Yang was arrested and charged with Assault I, Assault III, and Reckless Endangerment. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the charges.

APD is asking any witnesses to the shooting to come forward. Those persons can contact APD dispatch at 311.