One in Kasilof Arrested on Drug/Assault Charges after Disturbance Call

Alaska Native News on Jul 9, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers say that a K9 team responded to a disturbance call at 7:47 pm on Wednesday evening to find that a male and female got into an altercation with a suspect later identified as 36-year-old James Shannon Virgial Pearce on Cache Street in Kasilof.

When they arrived at the scene, they found that the suspect had already fled the premises. But, interviews with the two persons at the property revealed that they had gotten into an altercation with Pearce, who at one point grabbed a gas can full of gas and threatened to set the structure on the property ablaze.

AST would later locate Pearce several miles away at 10:42 pm.

During the contact with Pearce, who has two outstanding arrest warrants for Theft III and IV, and Criminal Trespass II, he was found to have methamphetamine on his person. Pearce was also arrested on an additional two counts of Assault III and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V.

He was transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility without bail.





