One of Two Missing Snow-Machiners Recovered from Big Lake, Search Continues

Alaska Native News Dec 22, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that the search for the missing Anchorage couple that disappeared on Friday and have been the focus of SAR efforts by various agencies have found and recovered one of the subjects of the search.

It was reported that Alaska State Troopers utilizing a department helicopter were able to determine the location of Laverne Pettigen and her helmet was found embedded in the ice as they flew near Burston island on Big Lake at 11 am on Friday morning.

Following the observation, SAR personnel responded to the location and recovered Laverne’s remains. The area where the search is now focused is reported to have extensive thin ice conditions and persons not essential to the search and recovery efforts are urged to avoid the area.

Further efforts were put in place at the location and “sonar was placed in the water in an attempt to locate Vanton Pettigen,” troopers report. A Remote Operated Vehicle is also being utilized to continue the search for Vanton.







Laverne’s next of kin were notified of the development while search efforts continue.

The family of the missing couple contacted troopers on Tuesday after not hearing from Laverne and Vanton since the Friday before. As the investigation progressed, troopers found that they were last known to be on the lake on Sunday.

Extensive search efforts began on Sunday and increased on Monday after troopers discovered that the snow machines were absent from the couple’s condo garage at the lake.

AST, AWT, RCC, MAT SAR and volunteers took up the days long search.

The search for Vanton are continuing throughout the rest of Friday as light allows and most likely will resume on Saturday morning.