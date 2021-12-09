One Perishes, another Injured in Thursday Morning East Tudor/Kingston Drive Collision





Anchorage police responded to a serious collision with injuries at the intersection of Kingston Drive and East Tudor at 9:33 am on Thursday morning.

APD, upon arrival, opened a preliminary investigation that found that while driving southbound on Kingston Drive, a Toyota Highlander, upon reaching the intersection at East Tudor, collided with a GMC traveling Westbound. Following the initial collision, a Toyota Four Runner traveling eastbound on Tuder collided with the Highlander.

When medics arrived on scene, they transported the man driving the Highlander to the hospital. He would succumb to his injuries there. The female driver of the GMC Yukon also suffered injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Four Runner did not suffer injuries and remained on the scene.

APD’s Major Collision Investigation Unit also responded the scene and opened an investigation into the fatality. The area was closed down as the investigation was conducted.