One Perishes in Shageluk Fire

Alaska Native News Jan 18, 2019.

Aniak-based AST and the State Fire Marshals are investigating a fatal fire incident in the community of Shageluk that occurred on Thursday morning just after midnight after responding to that community.

Fairbanks AST received a report of the fire with a possible fatality at 12:28 am on Thursday. Later in the day, an Aniak-based trooper flew into the community in a state aircraft. A house to house search for the person staying in the home was conducted with no results.

A Deputy Fire Marshal also responded from Anchorage to investigate the fire.







The remains of one person were discovered in the rubble of the fire. Those remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for positive identification and autopsy.

Troopers say they do not suspect foul play in the ongoing investigation.

The victim’s next of kin have been apprised of the situation troopers report.