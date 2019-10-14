One Perishes, One Rescued in Lynn Canal Capsizing

After Sector Juneau watchstanders received notification of two boaters in the water after their boat capsized near Chuck Salt on the Upper Lynn Canal at approximately 1 am on Friday, a response was initiated by Petersburg Search and Rescue personnel, an Alaska State Trooper boat crew, a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter crew, other surface assets.

According to the reports, the two Petersburg hunters, Doug Larson, age 50, and Charles King, age 40, had been in transit to assist another vessel that had gotten stuck in the area, when they flipped their 12-foot skiff.

Weather conditions was rain with winds of 11 mph and gusts to 45 with limited visibility of one to sometimes five miles.

The men managed to cling to their overturned vessel for between one to two hours but then one boater, Larson had succumbed to the conditions. Meanwhile, search assets conducted water and shoreline searches for the victims.

When found, Larson was already deceased and his remains were retrieved. King was found still conscious and later was reported to be in good condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and searchers,” said Capt. Stephen White, commander, Coast Guard Sector Juneau. “This is a tragic incident that deeply impacts the entire community of Southeast Alaska.”

Neither of the men were wearing floatation devices according to reports.

Larson’s next-of-kin was notified of the incident.